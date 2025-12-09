Philadelphia firefighters battle large rowhome fire in East Germantown

article

The Brief A large fire broke out late Tuesday morning on North Lambert Street in East Germantown. Firefighters were seen battling flames on the roof of a rowhome. Officials are still gathering information about the cause and any injuries.



A large fire broke out Tuesday in East Germantown, sending firefighters onto the roof of a rowhome as they worked to contain heavy flames.

What we know:

A large fire erupted just after 11 a.m. Tuesday on the 5700 block of North Lambert Street in East Germantown.

Fire crews arrived to find visible flames and thick smoke coming from the upper floors. Firefighters were seen cutting into the roof and applying water from multiple angles to contain the blaze.

There is no information yet on injuries or how the fire began.

What's next:

Investigators will begin determining the cause once the scene is secured and conditions are safe to enter. More details are expected later today.