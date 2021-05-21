Firefighters battle multi-alarm fire in Trenton, New Jersey

Firefighters battled a large, multi-alarm house fire in Trenton, New Jersey Friday afternoon.

Flames broke out inside the multi-story home on the unit block of Atterbury Avenue shortly after noon.

SKYFOX was over the scene around 2:30 p.m. as large flames could still be seen coming from the building. Smoke continued to pour from the top of the home as firefighters worked to get the fire under control.

At this time, officials have not said if any residents or firefighters may have been injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.

