Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters rescue man trapped on roof of Bucks County condo fire

Published 
Bucks County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Firefighters rescue man trapped on roof of Bucks County condo fire

Firefighters in Bucks County rescued a man from the roof of a raging condo fire Monday morning. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

NEWTOWN, Pa. - Firefighter in Bucks County rescued a man from the roof of a burning condo fire that erupted Fourth of July morning.

Emergency crews responded to Nathan Court in the Newtown Gate Townhomes community for reports of a two-story fire at an end unit. 

Firefighters from the Newtown Fire Department said when they arrived they found a man standing on the roof of the burning home. 

Deputy Chief Liz Ellis told reporters the firefighters quickly stretched a ladder to the roof and helped guide the man down. 

He was brought to a local hospital with burns, FOX 29's Joann Pileggi reports. 

A neighbor who witnessed the Independence Day blaze first thought the sirens were from a local parade, then smelled the smoke. 

"I was actually hearing sirens going on like nearby I thought they were passing by the highway maybe Fourth of July related but then my Ring door alarm said there’s a fire, and it gave my street name, and then I smelled smoke and ran outside," Devrim Eren said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No other injuries were reported.