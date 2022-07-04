Firefighters rescue man trapped on roof of Bucks County condo fire

Firefighter in Bucks County rescued a man from the roof of a burning condo fire that erupted Fourth of July morning.

Emergency crews responded to Nathan Court in the Newtown Gate Townhomes community for reports of a two-story fire at an end unit.

Firefighters from the Newtown Fire Department said when they arrived they found a man standing on the roof of the burning home.

Deputy Chief Liz Ellis told reporters the firefighters quickly stretched a ladder to the roof and helped guide the man down.

He was brought to a local hospital with burns, FOX 29's Joann Pileggi reports.

A neighbor who witnessed the Independence Day blaze first thought the sirens were from a local parade, then smelled the smoke.

"I was actually hearing sirens going on like nearby I thought they were passing by the highway maybe Fourth of July related but then my Ring door alarm said there’s a fire, and it gave my street name, and then I smelled smoke and ran outside," Devrim Eren said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No other injuries were reported.