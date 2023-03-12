Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm blaze at Wissinoming business

Philadelphia firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze in a business in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming neighborhood.

Officials said fire crews were called to the 6100 block of Frankford Avenue Sunday afternoon, around 3:30, for a reported fire at a Dollar Tree.

When they arrived, firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames streaming from the building.

As they worked to get a handle on the blaze, it continued to grow and a second alarm was called within about a half hour after crews arrived.

It took firefighters about an hour and a half to bring the blaze under control.

The store was open when the fire started. Fire officials said everyone in the building evacuated safely and there were no injuries to customers, employees or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was no word on estimated damages.