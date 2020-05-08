First 24 Pennsylvania counties poised to emerge from lockdown with partial reopening

Two dozen Pennsylvania counties were poised to begin emerging from lockdown Friday, with 1.5 million residents permitted to freely leave their homes for the first time since April 1 and retailers and other kinds of businesses allowed to reopen.

Located in a primarily rural swath of northern Pennsylvania, the counties have only been lightly impacted by a pandemic that has killed more than 3,400 people statewide. They are the first to have pandemic restrictions eased under Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan.

Erie and State College are among the places where Wolf’s stay-at-home order has been lifted. Additionally, gatherings of up to 25 people are now allowed and retail shops can start to reopen. But gyms, barber shops, nail salons, casinos, theaters and other such venues are required to remain closed and other restrictions will remain in place, including a ban on youth sports.

The counties are Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango and Warren.

Wolf planned to announce shutdown relief for additional counties later Friday. Republicans and some business owners have complained that Wolf is moving too slowly to reopen Pennsylvania’s economy. More than 1.9 million people, including self-employed and gig workers, have filed for unemployment since mid-March.

Meanwhile, the rest of the state, which remains in the 'red' reopening phase will have to wait a little longer to reopen. Thursday night, Wolf announced he had extended the stay-at-home order for the rest of the state until at least June 4.

