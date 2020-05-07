Gov. Tom Wolf extends stay-at-home order for red phase counties until June 4

article

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday night that he is extending the stay-at-home order for counties in the red phase, including the Philadelphia area, until June 4. He also provided guidance of counties entering the yellow phase.

The original statewide stay-at-home order announced on April 1 was set to expire at midnight.

Gov. Tom Wolf also signed orders for yellow phase counties reopening on Friday, May 8. The yellow phase order applies to the following 24 counties: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.

The yellow phase order addresses the limited reopening of businesses in the yellow phase, detailing those businesses previously deemed non-life-sustaining as being permitted to reopen if they follow the guidance for safety for staff, customers and facility.

Guidance for businesses in the yellow phase can be found, here.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Thursday that 310 more people with COVID-19 have died, raising the statewide death toll to 3,416.

The deaths took place over the past several weeks. The Health Department has been reconciling its records with data provided by hospitals, health care systems, municipal health departments and long-term care centers.

Residents of nursing homes and personal care homes account for nearly 70% of the overall death toll.

Health officials reported 1,070 additional people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the first time new infections have topped 1,000 since Saturday. To date, the virus has been confirmed in about 53,000 people in Pennsylvania.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have recovered.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

___

