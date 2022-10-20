First snow of the season falls in western Pa., creating autumn-wonderland

The calendar may say it’s almost Halloween, but in western Pennsylvania, they’re thinking about skiing and newly fallen snow.

Seven Springs Mountain Resort, outside of Pittsburgh, posted video on their Twitter account of fresh snow Wednesday.

Mingled in the dazzling red of burning bushes and the orange glow of pumpkins set out for autumn decoration, a coating of snow was found in the mountain ski resort, marking the first snowfall of the season.

The National Weather Service had issued freeze warnings for portions of western Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. Another cold morning was expected Friday.

Soon, we might all expect to see freeze warnings and, perhaps, a bit of snow.