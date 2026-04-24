Maine man jailed in Bucks County for online child exploitation charges

The Brief A 33-year-old Maine man is charged after allegedly exploiting a Bucks County girl online. Police say he posed as a teenager, solicited explicit images, and sent explicit photos of himself. The investigation is ongoing, and the man is being held on $750,000 bail.



A Maine man has been arrested and charged in connection with the online exploitation of a Bucks County girl, according to Lower Southampton Police.

What we know:

Police say John Pulk, 33, posed as a 16-year-old on social media and contacted a juvenile girl in Bucks County.

Investigators allege he solicited explicit images from her, later admitted he was an adult, and continued the behavior by sending explicit images of himself.

Pulk surrendered to authorities and was arraigned before being taken to Bucks County Prison on $750,000 bail, according to police.

The investigation involved Det. Joseph Zaffino from Lower Southampton Police, with help from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and Bucks County Detectives.

Why you should care:

Online exploitation cases like this highlight the risks young people face on social media and the importance of monitoring online interactions.

Police say the case remains under investigation, and more information may be released as it develops.

Charges and ongoing investigation

Pulk faces charges including Sexual Abuse of Children and Unlawful Contact with a Minor, according to police.

Authorities say the investigation involved coordination between local and out-of-state law enforcement agencies.

Police are urging parents and guardians to remain vigilant about their children's online activity and to report any suspicious behavior to authorities.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details about how the online contact was discovered or whether there may be other victims.