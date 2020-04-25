Fishtown man makes ear savers to relieve irritation from surgical mask

If wearing a mask wasn't uncomfortable enough, some have noticed nagging irritation begin to develop on the back of their ears due to the constant tugging of the mak's ear loops.

A Fishtown man has come up with a unique solution to an equally unique problem. Alex Kachenko used his 3D printer to create ear savers, a thin plastic bridge that pulls the loops of the mask off the back of the ears.

Kachenko prints the ear savers at his home and hangs them on his front door for anyone who would like to take one.

"I just wanted to do something to give back," Kachenko said. "And I was also interested in 3D printing so I thought it'd be a good opportunity to learn the system while helping out."

It takes about an hour for Kachenko to produce nine ear savers. Kachenko says he has been running his 3D printer non-stop and - through a $100 donation - is in the market for a second machine.

