Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for region

Due to widespread rainfall, the National Weather Service has extended its Flash Flood Watch through early Saturday morning.

The watch remains in effect until Saturday at 2.a.m. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage areas and low lying spots.

The following counties are under the watch, including Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County.

All lanes are blocked on the New Jersey Turnpike between the Delaware Memorial Bridge and US 322 due to flooding. A downed tree and pole on NJ 41 is causing traffic delays in Deptford Township. All lanes are currently closed at this time.

A few lingering showers will pass overhead Saturday morning and lead to pleasant summertime conditions with a high of 85 degrees. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and increased humidity as the weekend wraps up.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers, storms. High: 82

SATURDAY: a.m. showers, p.m. sun. High: 85, Low: 71

SUNDAY: Warmer, humid. High: 88, Low: 69

MONDAY: Hot, humid. High: 90, Low: 70

