Flash flooding leaves roads underwater in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

The Brief Flash flooding overwhelmed roadways on Monday, causing some cars to become stuck in rising floodwaters. The flash flooding follows a round of intense storms Sunday night that included claps of lightning and rumbles of thunder. No injuries have been reported.



Heavy downpours on Monday lead to debilitating flooding on major roadways in Philadelphia and parts of New Jersey, including Route 38 in Cherry Hill and an area near the Ben Franklin Bridge.

What we know:

After a fierce round of overnight storms brought intense lightning and rumbles of thunder, a drizzly Monday morning gave way to intense downpours around 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Philadelphia and suburbs immediately surrounding the city. A phone alert was sent out, warning locals of the impending downpours and urging those on the roadways not to drive through pools of rain water.

Flooding in New Jersey

Drivers on Route 38 in Cherry Hill were backed up for miles after the rain caused the major South Jersey thoroughfare to become impassable. Rain water also overwhelmed parking lots and adjacent streets.

Flash flooding caused stretches of Route 38 in Cherry Hill to become completely overwhelmed with rain water.

In Glendora, Tony Morelli's Market on the Black Horse Pike posted a video to Facebook showing floodwaters had overwhelmed the street outside and leaked into the store. Firefighters were seen trying to free drains to help alleviate the flood.

"We've been lucky since last year, it only happened once last year, usually six, seven, eight times," the person taking the video says. "Now the clean up begins."

Floodwaters blocked the runway to the Ben Franklin Bridge, causing some cars to be stuck.

There was also flooding Monday under the overpass on the New Jersey side of the Ben Franklin Bridge. FOX 29 weather cameras captured a shot of the flooding as cars approached the bridge.

Flooding in Pennsylvania

Parts of Pennsylvania were not spared from the flooding rain on Monday, including Cornwells Heights just outside of Northeast Philadelphia where floodwaters nearly reached an overpass with a 13-foot clearance near the SEPTA station.

Floodwaters nearly reached an overpass with a 13-foot clearance in Cornwells Heights.

Also in Bucks County, at least two cars were left submerged in murky floodwaters near the Croydon SEPTA station.

Two cars were submerged by floodwater in Croydon.

What we don't know:

It's unknown if anyone was injured in Monday's flash flooding.

What's next:

The risk of rain will continue on Tuesday, but forecasters expect it to be mostly cloudy with highs barely breaking 80 degrees. Sunshine will reemerge by midweek as the region readies for another warmup.

Temperatures will reach 87 degrees with sunshine on Thursday, and return to the 90s by Friday.

An early look at the weekend shows a near-perfect summer weekend, with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.