Big Boy locomotive: More than 100 people treated for heat-related incident at Reading Railroad station

The Brief More than 100 people needed medical care after a mass casualty event at Reading Railroad Outer Station in Muhlenberg Township on Thursday, July 2. Emergency crews from several counties responded, with ambulances, tents and cooling buses set up at the scene. The world’s largest operating steam locomotive, Big Boy, was making a stop in Reading as part of its northeast tour.



More than 100 people required medical evaluation and care after a mass casualty event at the Reading Railroad Outer Station in Muhlenberg Township earlier Thursday afternoon, according to Blandon Fire Company QRS. Initial reports say the incident stemmed from heat-related emergencies.

What we know:

Blandon Fire Company QRS responded as part of the regional mutual aid system to a declared mass casualty event in Muhlenberg Township, assisting Muhlenberg Township Fire & Rescue 66 and Muhlenberg Ambulance with treatment and support operations at the Reading Railroad Outer Station.

Upon arrival, EMTs from Blandon Fire Company integrated into the incident’s unified command structure and were assigned as QRS Team 2, according to Blandon Fire Company QRS. QRS Team 2 assisted with patient triage, treatment, transport, support and logistics operations.

More than 100 patients required medical evaluation and care throughout the event, according to Blandon Fire Company QRS.

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Emergency resources were mobilized from multiple jurisdictions across Berks, Lancaster, Chester and Schuylkill Counties, according to Blandon Fire Company QRS. The response included fire, EMS, law enforcement, emergency management, communications and receiving hospitals.

First responders set up tents and cooling buses at Muhlenberg Park in Berks County around 2:00 p.m. Thursday, with dozens of ambulances on the ground, according to SKYFOX footage.

Big Boy steam locomotive draws crowds and delays

Dozens of people came out to see the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, Big Boy, making a stop in Reading in honor of America’s 250th birthday.

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Union Pacific says Big Boy is slowing down because of the heat and running nearly one hour behind schedule.

Big Boy started its first ever tour of the northeast in late May and is scheduled to arrive at the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia on July 4.

The event drew large crowds and significant attention, with many people gathering at the site to witness the historic locomotive.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the exact number of people impacted or their conditions. More updates will be released as available.