Flash flood warning issued for Philadelphia area and parts of New Jersey

The Brief A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 11:30 PM EDT for the Philadelphia area and parts of New Jersey. Heavy thunderstorms could bring up to two inches of rain per hour, causing dangerous urban and roadway flooding. The hazard poses an immediate threat of flooding to small creeks, streams, urban zones, highways, streets, underpasses and low-lying drainage areas.



The National Weather Service (NWS) in Mount Holly has issued a Flash Flood Warning until 11:30 PM EDT for Northern Philadelphia, Southeastern Bucks and Southeastern Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Northwestern Burlington and Southwestern Mercer counties in New Jersey.

Heavy rainfall and immediate risks

By the numbers:

At 7:30 PM EDT, NWS Doppler radar indicated severe thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the region. Estimates show between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has already fallen.

Meteorologists expect a continued rainfall rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, with additional accumulations of 0.5 to 1.5 inches possible.

High-risk areas and roadways

Dig deeper:

The hazard poses an immediate threat of flooding to small creeks, streams, urban zones, highways, streets, underpasses and low-lying drainage areas, according to the NWS.

Locations expected to experience flash flooding include:

Philadelphia

Trenton

Bensalem

Florence

Burlington

Bristol

Riverside

Hatboro

Jenkintown

Bordentown

Beverly

Rockledge

Individuals attending the St. Michaels Fair in Levittown are advised to seek shelter.

Major roadways heavily impacted by this warning include:

Interstate 295 (NJ): Between mile markers 58 and 60

Interstate 195 (NJ): Near mile marker 0

Interstate 95 (PA): Between mile markers 30 and 40

Pennsylvania Turnpike: Between mile markers 339 and 359

Safety advice

What you can do:

Officials from both agencies urge motorists to "Turn around, don't drown," noting that most flood fatalities occur in vehicles.

For real-time updates and emergency preparedness, visit weather.gov/phi and phila.gov/ready or access the ASL information link.