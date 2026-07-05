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Search underway after paddleboarder goes missing in Chester County park

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
Published July 5, 2026 10:35 AM EDT
Published July 5, 2026 10:35 AM EDT
Chester County, Pennsylvania article

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Emergency crews are conducting a search operation at Marsh Creek State Park following reports of a missing paddleboarder on Saturday evening.

What we know:

Authorities were dispatched to Marsh Creek State Park in Chester County at approximately 8:15 p.m. after receiving urgent calls that a man had fallen off his paddleboard into the water.

What we don't know:

As of Sunday morning, officials have not released any updates regarding the progress of the search or the identity of the missing individual.

PennsylvaniaNews