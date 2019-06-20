Flooding halts traffic on NJ Turnpike, I-295 overnight; PATCO service resumes

Flooding and damage caused by overnight rain and storms snarled traffic in New Jersey Thursday morning and caused PATCO to suspend service.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday morning PATCO announced service had been suspended between Lindenwold and Broadway stations. PATCO reported storm damage at several stations and track areas and have since shared photos showing the damage.

PATCO resumed operations at 12 p.m. on a special schedule. Trains were expected to depart every 28 minutes and make stops at every station except Ashland. Ashland will remain closed until further notice.

I-295 slowly reopened around 6:30 a.m. as cars drove through several inches of water as the roadway remained slightly flooded. Overnight, several motorists were stranded their cars in high water on the highway and had to be rescued by local firefighters.

Emergency crews were eventually able to clear away gutters and grates on the road to allow some of the water to recede enough for cars to safely pass through.

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly reports the New Jersey Turnpike saw similar flooding issue that also caused delays.

Storms moved through the area shortly after midnight Thursday morning bring several inches of rain to parts of the Delaware Valley. Four inches of rain has fallen on Philadelphia alone since midnight.