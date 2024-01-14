Expand / Collapse search

Floodwater forces evacuation of motel rooms in Egg Harbor Township, officials say

By FOX 29 staff
Updated 12:19AM
Severe Weather
People rescued from motels as floodwaters filled their rooms

14 people were rescued from motel rooms in Atlantic County as the parking lots filled with over a foot of water.

EGG HARBOR TWP. N.J. - So much rainfall led to a scary situation in Atlantic County, as 14 people at two Egg Harbor Township motels had to be evacuated.

The scene unfolded at the Travel Inn and Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike, Saturday morning, about 9:45, according to authorities.

Police responded for a call of water filling motel rooms.

The two motel parking lots filled with over a foot of water and the flood water was spilling into the rooms, police found, when they arrived.

Police and firefighters used decommissioned military vehicles to rescue the people out of rooms.

The 14 people rescued were given medical aid and blankets and the American Red Cross set up temporary shelter for them while alternate housing was found for them, officials said.

The Black Horse Pike was closed about four hours while the flood water receded.