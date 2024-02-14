VIDEO: Mesmerizing Florida manatee does twirls for diver

A Florida manatee put on a beautiful show for a lucky diver who caught the whole interaction on video.

The manatee, shown in an encounter in Gainesville, approaches Tianyang Li before corkscrewing around and twirling for her.

Li was on a trip to Florida back in January and said the ‘manatees were really active’ during her visit.

"This one in the video was very friendly and curious to come into the camera," she told Storyful.