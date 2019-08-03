Florida realtor catches heat for advertising home with fiery photo

Talk about a red-hot listing!

One Florida real estate agent is reportedly catching heat for advertising a home for sale with a photo of the unit on fire, but he remains confident that the unconventional marketing ploy will entice the right buyer. (Zillow)

On July 30, realtor Dylan Jaeck shared a picture online of a three-bedroom St. Petersburg house he’s representing – featuring the home up in flames, Bay News 9 reports.

According to a listing page, the residential opportunity comes with a catch. The house was “heavily damaged” in a fire about nine months ago, and the city has ordered it to be demolished, as per the outlet.

Now, what remains of the 1,280-square-foot home on a 6,037-square-foot lot is being sold for land value.

“Bring your s’mores to the campfire and build your dream home!” the listing page joked of the sale. It continues to claim that the home is in a “nice, quiet area” in a neighborhood with “a lot of expensive homes.”

"It's a smoking hot deal posted to the internet and people liked it," Jaeck told News 9. "That's going to obviously grab your attention."

"The reason why we put the fire picture up is so you know that this property has to be torn down and you can build a new dream spec home," he continued. "It's creative marketing. It's a niche. I got people talking."

Though the sizzling listing is certainly one of a kind, Jaeck said that some of his peers in the industry think the fiery stunt is “very unprofessional”

"Some Realtors and even some brokers tried to think that it's looking like it's very unprofessional, that I would post someone's house that's on fire," he admitted. "But on the neutral side of it, people are thinking ‘Hey, he's smart’... and potentially it could bring me a buyer."​

Jaeck said the unique advertising approach benefits prospective buyer’s time and effort in the long run, too.

“If I was just to post a picture of the front of a burnt down house or an aerial shot, the listing would be more stagnant,” he told the Tampa Bay Times. “People would call and ask: ‘How much would it cost to fix this house?'"

John Welch, a neighbor of the home for sale, said Jaeck’s fired-up plan is fine by him.

"I think it's great,” the 60-year-old told News 9.

