Florida woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket, finishes shift before cashing in
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida woman bought a scratch-off ticket and thought she won $100,000. She actually scored $1 million.
Wilma Todd, 69, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.
"I scratched my ticket just before going into work that morning," she told the Lottery.
Todd originally thought she won $100,000, which was exciting enough. She decided to work her shift that day before claiming the money.
"After work, I picked up my granddaughter and handed her my ticket. She turned to me and said, 'Nana, you didn't win $100,000 - you won $1 million!' Needless to say I was in complete shock."
Todd said she plans to continue working until her replacement is fully trained. After that, she's looking forward to retiring and spending time with her family.
Todd purchased her winning ticket from Jones Road General Store, located at 1018 Jones Road in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
