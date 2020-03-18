Food delivery services thriving amid coronavirus outbreak

With restaurant dining rooms closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, customers across the city have relied on food delivery services to satisfy their hunger while remaining hunkered down.

"Orders that are usually $4 or $5 are going up to like $17," Jahmil Bradley said.

Bradley, who works for delivery service DoorDash, is not the only one noticing the boom in deliveries. Fellow "Dasher" Byette Garrett says restaurants are filled with delivery drivers ready to pick up orders.

"It's as booming as it was when it first began actually," Garrett said. "I feel like it definitely picked up since the whole pandemic."

Delivery services are also remaining cognizant of the health of their drivers. Bradley says DoorDash sent an email suggesting drivers leave deliveries on door steps instead of passing hand-to-hand.

"I just work normally but it's just more money for me," Bradley said.

Meanwhile, DoorDash is waving delivery fees due to the high demand from customers. GrubHub, a competing service, is suspending commission fees up to $100M, which will provide allow restaurants full return on sales through the service.

