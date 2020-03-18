Rita’s postpones annual 1st day of spring free water ice giveaway due to COVID-19

An annual tradition has fallen become the most recent victim of the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Rita’s Italian Ice announced Wednesday that its’ celebration of the “First Day of Spring” is the latest postponement has been postponed.

For years, Rita’s First Day of Spring has been held every March and typically is marked with large crowds waiting to partake Free Ice Giveaway.

Government officials in the tri-state have warned against any sizeable gatherings and are cautioning that citizen’s try to practice social distancing when in the public.

“It’s our favorite day of the year, and one that has become a treasured tradition. However, the health of our community and guests is our highest priority, so we are postponing this celebration as a precautionary move,” officials from the company stated.

Initially, the free water ice giveaway was planned for March 19. However, in light of its cancellation and the uncertainty of how long the coronavirus pandemic will last, officials were not able to provide a new date for the annual event.

"We’d love nothing more than to be the pick-me-up that brightens your day and serve up treats that put a smile on your face," officials added.

While Rita’s remains open currently, different establishments will have different daily operating hours amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

