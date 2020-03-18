Reading Terminal Market to remain open during pandemic

article

While Philadelphia operates under coronavirus-induced shutdown restrictions, businesses deemed "essential" continue to serve the community.

As a grocery destination, Reading Terminal Market has been identified as an essential business and will remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help keep shoppers safe, the market is offering free delivery, free parking and making changes to in-person services.

Fresh food merchants will continue normal operations and can be shopped in person. Restaurants and prepared food merchants, however, will be available only for delivery or takeout.

A list of which merchants are available for delivery on what platforms, like Uber Eats and GrubHub, can be found here.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Sunday ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in facilities starting Monday.

___

