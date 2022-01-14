article

Bachelor Nation is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Former "Bachelorette" contestant Clint Arlis has died. He was 34.

The Season 11 alum's death was announced on Thursday on Twitter by his high school wrestling coach, Scott Bayer.

"It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program's All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis (pictured left). Clint was the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, and the boyhood idol and best friend of his kid brother, Coach Logan Arlis," Bayer wrote in a series of tweets.

Arlis, an architectural engineer, was remembered by his former coach for being "extraordinarily devoted to his family and deeply committed to the sport wrestling." A cause of death was not given.

"On behalf of all of us in the Batavia Wrestling Family, we send our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Arlis Family during this period unimaginable heartbreak and grief. To the Arlis Family, we loved Clint. We love you," Bayer concludes.

Arlis appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of "The Bachelorette" in 2015.

The reality star and host took to Instagram after hearing the news early Friday.

"Alright this is an Instagram Story I did not think I'd be doing tonight but Clint, who was on my season of the Bachelorette, I'm going to say tragically, he's tragically passed. 34 years old. I'm not sure what happened, how it happened. All I want to say is that from knowing him on the show even though things didn't end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show til today I've heard nothing but incredible things about that person. From his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends his family, Clint was very well respected in his world and it is an absolute tragedy of what's happened," Bristowe said.

"I just don't know much right now and it's none of my business. This Instagram Story is literally to just say to anyone who knows him, who might follow me, that I am so sorry. It's such a huge loss and I'm honestly just beside myself with this news. If there's anything I can do, anything at all, please let me know and let's all just say a prayer or be there for Clint's family during this time. Gosh, I'm just so sorry," Bristowe concluded.

His fellow contestant, Nick Viall, paid tribute to him online.

"Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyns season and I always enjoy are [sic] time and conversations," Viall, 41, wrote. "A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint."

