Former death row inmate Walter Ogrod suing Philadelphia after murder conviction overturned

A man who served nearly three decades on death row is suing the City of Philadelphia.

Walter Ogrod was convicted in the July 1988 murder of 4-year-old Barbara Jean Horn. About a year ago, a common pleas judge overturned his conviction because new DNA evidence did not link him to the victim.

Ogrod has always maintained his innocence and says police coerced him into confessing to a crime he did not commit.

Horn was found in a TV box on the curbside near her family’s Philadelphia home in July 1988. She had suffered head wounds. The search continues for her killer.

