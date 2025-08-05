Former Eagle to be sworn in as Falls Township police officer

article

The Brief Former Philadelphia Eagle Brandon Hughes is now a police officer with Falls Township. Hughes was a defensive back and played for the Eagles from 2010-2013.



Former Philadelphia Eagle Brandon Hughes has been sworn in as a police officer with Falls Township Police.

What we know:

Last week, Hughes was unanimously approved to be a police officer for the force.

Hughes was officially sworn in last Tuesday and has begun his 10-day orientation period. Before he goes to the Temple Police Academy on October 7, Hughes will participate in ride-alongs and training to prepare him for the force.

Hughes, who owns the gym Fuel House, originally applied for the Middletown Township department but just missed the mark. After a calf injury, Hughes missed out on other opportunities to apply to be an officer.

After recovery, he was brought in for an interview with Falls Township where he was accepted onto the force.

Dig deeper:

The former defensive back is no stranger to the Falls Township Police Department.

Previously, Hughes volunteered with the township's youth police academy, administering the fitness test.

Hughes said that he always wanted to be in some form of law enforcement and took on that path after football.

He played three seasons with the Eagles from 2010 to 2013 before signing on with the Browns. After his stint with the Browns, he returned to Pennsylvania where he opened his gym, Fuel House, and started his family.