Former Eagles quarterback, mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker, more help bring lights back to Olney stadium

Friday night under the lights takes on new meaning for a youth football league after major donations get them out of the dark.

After more than 300 student-athletes were left in the dark since early October, a football stadium in Olney finally has their lights back.

Players of the Olney Eagles Youth Football Association are back at their best now that the lights are back on at their temporary practice field on Whitaker Street.

As we previously reported, copper wire was cut from each underground pipe that runs to each light on their athletic field a few weeks ago.

Electrician, Nemo Devine told FOX 29’s Monica Evans that the wire is worth money and could be traded for cash.

"Copper wire was cut from each pipe that runs underground to each light, said Devine. "If you cut the connection, you can pull from each light and pull it out. The copper wire is worth money that can be traded into scrapyards for cash…at least a crew of four or five people did this for a couple of hours."

Quick cash for copper wire has cost hundreds of kids their beloved football season, until now.

FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson spoke to the youth team coaches and players who were excited to resume practice after the vandalism incident.

"It feels amazing that we can perform with the lights on this and we don't have to worry about people using their headlights to try to give us light," said Kenneth Stokes, 13, quarterback. "I feel like it was unfortunate because a lot of this is because kids, we come here to be out of the streets and this just gives another kid a reason to be in the streets."

Olney Eagles Youth Football Association, Coach H explained how the kids persevered through the setback.

"We tell our kids to be prepared to battle all types of adversity circumstance any situation but that we never expected that to happen."

The football association needed $30,000 to replace the lights for the stadium.

Former NFL player and Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski donated the $30,000 needed to help fix the lights.

Philadelphia Democratic mayoral candidate nominee Cherelle Parker helped to fundraise along with IBEW Local 98 who kept their word on doing the light installation for free.

The association also received an anonymous donation of $25,000.

Parents are also glad this field's problem fixed while their home field in is being renovated through next year.