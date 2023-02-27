'Built to last': Former Missouri jail building goes up for sale

article

A unique property is on the market in Missouri, and it’s not a home but a former jail.

The building is located on a half-acre lot in Harrisonville, Missouri, a town roughly 37 miles south of Kansas City, according to Google Maps .

A former jail is up for sale in Harrisonville, Missouri. (Photo courtesy of Paula Voss, broker/owner-NextHome Vibe Real Estate)

Built in 1960, the former detention center and jail is priced at $195,000 and has 5,300 square feet of office space, and the solid brick and concrete building is "built to last," according to NextHome Vibe Real Estate.

There are 34 cells with toilets and sinks in three cell blocks with a secured fenced lot in the back.

According to NextHome, the building was used for storage, and the new owner has completed the asbestos abatement, extensive cleaning, and repainted the exterior.

Moreover, the property was the site for two movie filing locations soon to be released, NextHome shares.

The building is currently "pending," according to the listing.

