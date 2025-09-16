Former Pagans Motorcycle Club leader shares his story after prison release

Scott Alford, a high-ranking member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, is navigating life outside prison after serving time for various charges.

Alford, who was a 'Sergeant at Arms' for the Philadelphia chapter, sat down with Steve Keeley to share his experiences in a story exclusive to Fox 29.

What we know:

Alford, now 55, became a Pagan in April 2020, describing the club as "the NFL of the biker world."

His role involved security and protection, but his career as a Pagan led to a prison sentence.

Alford spent 44 months in maximum security federal penitentiary for gun possession and a combined five years in county jail.

He faced charges including criminal solicitation of homicide, witness intimidation, running a crime syndicate, and assault, with a potential sentence of 225 years.

Despite the serious charges, Alford's case took a dramatic turn.

Investigators sought his cooperation on unsolved cases, including a homicide of a Hells Angel on the Schuylkill Expressway and drug running through Pennsylvania.

Alford maintained he had no information to offer.

In February 2023, all charges were dismissed, and he pled guilty to a misdemeanor harassment charge, serving 15 to 30 months in state prison.

What they're saying:

Alford expressed frustration over his treatment.

"How do you put a guy on CNN and in newspapers as a murder-for-hire Pagans suspect and then say sorry we have nothing?" he said.

He questioned why the state attorney general and police have not investigated the handling of his case, which he claims was fraudulent.

Life After Prison

Denied parole despite a clean prison record, Alford served the full 30 months before his release. He now faces challenges finding employment due to his past. "I've been turned down for job after job. People think 'hey you beat it.' I didn't beat anything. The case was dismissed," he said.

Adjusting to life outside, Alford finds joy in family. "I like being a pop pop and father to my son. I was at my grandson's first little league game on Saturday and it was out of this world."

As Alford rebuilds his life, he continues to seek answers and accountability for his prolonged incarceration and the impact on his future.