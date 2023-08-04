Former Phillies ace Cole Hamels announces retirement after 15 seasons

article

Former Philadelphia Phillies ace Cole Hamels has retired after 15 seasons in Major League Baseball.

Hamels, 39, pitched parts of 10 seasons in Philadelphia and was named the Most Valuable Player in the team's 2008 World Series championship.

In 295 games with the Phillies, Hamels went 114-90 with a 3.30 ERA and 1844 strikeouts, third most in team history.

Hamels also made stops in Texas, Chicago and Atlanta. He last pitched in the majors for the Braves in 2020.

He signed a 1-year contract with the Dodgers in 2021, but never pitched for them due to injury.

Hamels last signed a minor league deal with the Padres ahead of the 2023 season.