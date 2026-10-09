Former President Barack Obama endorses Josh Shapiro for reelection

The Brief Former President Barack Obama announced his endorsement of Gov. Josh Shapiro for reelection. In a video statement, the 44th president said Pennsylvania, "needs leaders like Josh Shapiro." Shapiro leads Republican challenger Stacy Garity by 25-points with 3 weeks until election day.



Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro earned the endorsement of former President Barack Obama for reelection in the state's gubernatorial race.

What they're saying:

The 44th president announced his endorsement on Friday, saying in a video statement that the country "needs leaders like Josh Shapiro."

"It's more important than ever we elect leaders with the decency and integrity and willingness to fight back," President Obama said. "Pennsylvania, Governor Shapiro has your back – and this election, I'm asking you to have his."

Obama pointed to Shapiro's resume as both attorney general and governor of Pennsylvania, highlighting his work to protect voting rights, safeguard healthcare, cut taxes, and stand up to "chaos, cruelty, and corruption coming out of Washington."

In a post on social media, Shapiro said it was an honor to receive the endorsement from someone he considers a friend.

"As your governor, I'm going to keep fighting to get stuff done and move Pennsylvania forward," Shapiro wrote.

Big picture view:

As the midterm election cycle enters its home stretch, a recent Quinnipiac University poll has Shapiro holding a 25-point lead over Republican challenger Stacy Garity.

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The survey reveals a stark contrast in voter familiarity and approval between the two major candidates. Shapiro benefits from strong statewide approval, with 63% of likely voters approving of his job performance and 30% disapproving. Additionally, 55% of respondents hold a favorable opinion of the governor, while 29% view him unfavorably.

Conversely, 22% of likely voters have a favorable opinion of Garrity, 32% have an unfavorable opinion, and 44% indicate they have not heard enough about her to form an opinion.