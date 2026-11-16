Man killed by stray bullet during suspected road rage shooting in Philadelphia

The Brief Daniel Dickerson, 40, is accused of fatally shooting 42-year-old Darrell Jones, who police say was struck by a stray bullet during a suspected road rage shooting in Philadelphia. Dickerson allegedly rammed into a Philadelphia police car when a 35th District officer attempted a traffic stop after the incident. He is facing several charges, including murder and weapons offenses.



A 40-year-old man is facing murder charges after investigators say a stray bullet from a suspected road rage shooting struck and killed a man in Philadelphia over the weekend.

What we know:

Daniel Dickerson is accused of firing at a Dodge Ram from inside his 2008 Ford Expedition early Saturday morning on the 1500 block of West Fisher Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Investigators believe a stray bullet struck and killed 42-year-old Darrell Jones, who police say was not the intended target and was not involved in the road rage incident that lead to the shooting.

Police caught up with Dickerson at the 1600 block of Erie Avenue, where a 35th district officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Dickerson allegedly stopped his car, before reversing into the front of the officer's car.

He was taken into custody at the scene. Dickerson, who authorities say is a formerly convicted felon, faces murder and weapons charges.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not provided information about the circumstances surrounding the road rage incident.

Police have not said if the suspected target of the road rage shooting was injured.