Former Saladworks, Wendy's manager accused of giving minors alcohol, prescription drugs

The Brief Richard Brooks, 33, is accused of providing minors with alcohol, cigarettes and prescription drugs during his time as manager at Saladworks and Wendy's. Brooks allegedly grabbed a teen employee's genitals when the boy was between 15-17-years-old, police said. He remains behind bars at the Bucks County Prison after he failed to post bail.



The former manager of a Bucks County Saladworks and Wendy's is accused of providing minors with alcohol, cigarettes and prescription drugs.

Richard Brooks, 33, is also alleged to have grabbed a juvenile employee's genitals when the boy was between 15-17-years-old.

What we know:

Authorities launched an investigation into Brooks after they received a tip about him allegedly grooming a juvenile male Saladworks employee.

Investigators interviewed 10 teens and juvenile-aged victims and learned that Brooks was allegedly providing them with alcohol, medical marijuana cartridges, nicotine cigarettes, and his prescribed Adderall medication from 2020-2024.

Brooks is accused of engaging in similar activities while employed as the manager of a Doylestown Wendy's, and at his apartment in the Foothill Apartments. During his tenure at Wendy's, investigators say Brooks allegedly grabbed a 15-17-year-old employee's genitals.

Brooks has been charged with Corruption of Minors, Indecent Assault and Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with the intent to Manufacture or Deliver.

What's next:

Brooks remains behind bars at the Bucks County Prison after he failed to post 10% of his $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.