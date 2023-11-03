Former school custodian arrested, charged with child endangerment in New Jersey: police

article

A New Jersey man is facing multiple charges due to alleged conduct he committed while employed as a custodian at a local school in Upper Deerfield Township, police say.

On Tuesday, October 31, officials say Giovanni Impellizzari, 25, of East Chestnut Avenue, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in the 3rd degree, tampering with food products 2 counts in the 3rd degree, endangering the welfare of a child in the 3rd degree and attempted endangering the welfare of a child in the 3rd degree and an additional charge of official misconduct in the second degree was authorized by the Court on Thursday.

Police say Impellizzari is currently located in the Cumberland County Jail and is pending a detention hearing.

They say the arrest is related to alleged conduct committed by the 25-year-old while he was a custodian at Elizabeth Moore School. Due to multiple anonymous tips submitted to the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) in reference to social media posts, authorities retrieved screenshots and videos of Impellizzari performing sexual acts with inanimate objects while at the school.

According to police, he allegedly tampered with food products and utensils in the school cafeteria with bleach and his own personal bodily fluids that were then allegedly offered to school students and/or staff for consumption. Additionally, they say he also allegedly subjected items at other areas of the school with personal bodily fluids.

During the investigation, detectives say they recovered items matching those depicted in the videos.

Impellizzari was employed with Upper Deerfield Township School District since September 2019 and though authorities have confirmed that the underlying conduct occurred during his term of employment, they are still trying to pinpoint whether the alleged acts occurred recently or sometime in the past.

The school district is working closely with the Cumberland County Department of Health to ensure food preparation, serving utensils and surfaces are properly sanitized and any questionable food items are discarded.

Authorities are taking steps to collect bodily fluids from the suspect to determine if there are any potential risks for infectious disease transmission to those who consumed food at the school. Next steps and notifications will be provided ny the health department to ensure the health and safety of those involved once a determination is made.

The CCHD asks for those who suspect any illness to contact their healthcare provider.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case should contact New Jersey State Police Detective Alex Angerman at 856-451-0101. You may also submit an anonymous tip to CCPO.TIPS.