Fourth of July forecast: Warm, sunny holiday weekend on tap for Philadelphia

The Brief Thursday will be hot and sunny with the chance of a late-day storm. Fourth of July will be picture-perfect with sunshine and highs in the 80s. Sunny and dry conditions will last through the holiday weekend.



Fourth of July Weekend is nearly here, and the forecast could not be better!

Sunshine will dominate Independence Day Weekend in Philadelphia with summertime highs in the 80s.

What we know:

Thursday will be hot and sunny with lower humidity to make the warm weather feel less oppressive.

The only blemish on Thursday will be a round of scattered afternoon and evening that could be severe in some places.

Forecasters say a band of storms that could bring bouts of heavy rain and strong winds will move into the Philadelphia-area during the evening.

Once those storms pass, it will be nothing but dry conditions and plenty of sunshine for Fourth of July and the rest of the holiday weekend.

Temperatures on Independence Day will sit in the upper 80s, perfect for backyard barbecues or a beach day. Clear skies will remain overnight, creating perfect visibility for fireworks shows.

What's next:

The warm and sunny conditions will stretch into Monday, with increased humidity in the city.

The next chance of rain is forecasted on Tuesday.