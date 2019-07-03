Fourth of July: Street closures, parking restrictions

article

Dozens of street closures and parking restrictions will be in effect across Philadelphia for Wawa Welcome America’s Fourth of July celebration. A detailed list of closures and restrictions can be found below.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

PECO Go 4th & Learn with the Philadelphia Fire Department

– Arch Street, between 3rd and 4th streets, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

POPS on Independence and Celebration of Freedom Ceremony Stage Construction

– Chestnut Street, between 5th and 6th streets, will be closed from approximately 9 a.m. on July 3 through 7 p.m. on July 4.

– 6th Street, between Market and Chestnut Streets, will be closed from approximately 9 a.m. on July 3 through 3 p.m. on July 4.

Party on the Parkway Site Build

– Inner lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval, will be closed beginning at 9:30 a.m.

– Inner westbound lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will reopen between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for evening rush hour.

– Inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will close completely (both directions) at 6:30 p.m. through event breakdown on July 4.

THURSDAY, JULY 4

Celebration of Freedom Ceremony and Salute to America Independence Day Parade

Chestnut Street, between 5th and 6th streets, from prior day closures will be in effect until 7 p.m.

6th Street, between Market and Chestnut streets, from prior day closures will be in effective until 3 p.m.

3rd Street, between Arch and Walnut streets, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

4th Street, between Arch and Walnut streets, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

5th Street, between Arch and Walnut streets, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Chestnut Street, from Front to 7th streets, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Chestnut Street, from 7th to 10th streets, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The remainder of the morning parade route will be closed at approximately 10 a.m. on July 4.

Party on the Parkway / Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks

All closures listed below are in effect from approximately 4 a.m. on July 4 to 5 a.m. on July 5 unless otherwise noted:

– Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 18th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)

– Eakins Oval (all lanes)

– Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue (Kelly Drive inbound closed at Fountain Green Drive beginning at approximately 5 p.m.)

– Rear of Art Museum – Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive (Media Entry at 25th Street and Kelly Drive)

– 2000-2100 Winter Street

– MLK Drive from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval

– Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street

– 23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval

All closures listed below are in effect from approximately 4 a.m. on July 4 to 2 a.m. on July 5 unless otherwise noted:

– 1900 Race Street

– 1800-1900 Vine Street

– I-676 Off-Ramp at 22nd Street

– I-676 On-Ramp at 22nd Street

– I-76 eastbound Off-Ramp at Spring Garden Street

– Spring Garden Tunnel

– Park Towne Place between 22nd and 24th streets

– 22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue (local access maintained for Park Towne residents via complex driveway on 22nd Street)

– 21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

– 20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

– 19th Street between Callowhill Street and Cherry Street

The following roads will be closed on July 4 beginning at approximately 1 p.m. until approximately 1 p.m. on July 5:

– All roads from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street, 18th Street to 22nd Street (local access maintained for residents)

– All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd Street to Corinthian Street (local access maintained for residents)

– 16th and 17th Streets, between Arch Street and Spring Garden Street will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

– 1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

Due to public safety interests relating to the fireworks show, all roads listed below will be closed from 5 p.m. on July 4 to approximately 1 a.m. on July 5, unless noted otherwise:

– Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive

– Lemon Hill Drive

– Sedgley Drive

– Waterworks Drive

– Poplar Drive

Roads will be reopened as event infrastructure is removed and sanitation operations conclude. Many roads listed above should be reopened to vehicular traffic prior to the times indicated.

PARKING INFORMATION

The following parking garages are recommended for those driving to events on the Parkway:

– Family Courthouse Garage, 15th and Arch streets: Rates range from $6 to $29.

– Philadelphia Gateway Parking Garage, 15th and Vine streets: Rates range from $3 to $20; evening rates available.

– 19th and Callowhill streets Lot: Rates range between $6 to $12; evening rates available.

---

For SEPTA detour information, see here.

For more information on road closures, see here.