FOX 29's Jeff Cole reflects on 25-year career, says good-bye to Philadelphia

The Brief FOX 29 reporter Jeff Cole is retiring after 25-years covering news in Philadelphia. He joined Good Day Philadelphia on his last day to reflect on his career and share what's ahead for him and his family. "Farewell to the people of Philadelphia, who I've truly grown to really care for, and I think accepted me in a real way," Cole said.



After more than two decades of chasing down the big story and asking the tough questions, FOX 29's Jeff Cole is calling it a career.

The veteran journalist joined Good Day Philadelphia on his last day to reflect on his career and share what's next for him and his family.

The backstory:

Jeff Cole joined FOX 29 News in March 2000 and has since become known as one of the region's fiercest investigative reporters.

His tireless pursuit of the truth in crime and city politics has helped enact changes in laws, and lead to firings, resignations, and arrests.

Cole's storied career earned him many awards and recognitions along the way, including being named as one of Philadelphia Magazine's Most Powerful People.

What they're saying:

Cole joined Good Day Philadelphia on his last day to reflect on some of his career highlights.

He recalled his investigative reporting on Window Wizards' fraudulent business practices as being one of his most memorable stories.

Cole also recalled the time he grilled Philly politician Angel Ortiz about driving a city vehicle without a license.

Covering the tragic events and aftermath of the September 11th terrorist attacks in New York City was also a memorable part of his career.

"It's been a great career, and we have certainly gone hard, I think we have certainly made some changes, we've made a lot of noise," Cole said.

What's next:

Cole, 67, said his decision to retire was not due to a loss of interest in journalism but a desire to start a new chapter in his life.

"I haven't lost an interest in journalism, but I truly do have an interest in changing my life," he told Mike Jerrick and Karen Hepp.

A husband and father of two young men, Cole said he's moving closer to his family in southeastern Massachusetts.

"I'm moving back to New England in part because I come from a big family – I was one of six kids," Cole explained.

Farewell, Philadelphia!:

"I do want to – in a really serious way – say farewell to the people of Philadelphia who I've truly grown to really care for, and I think have sort of accepted me in a real way, and seem to know me and have spoken to me," Cole said.

"[Good Day Philadelphia] connects in a huge way in this city, and certainly to people in disadvantaged communities," he continued. "They call you out, they ask for you folks all the time, and I think that's hugely important as we move forward in this country."