FOX 29’s 'Monarch Flyaway Sweepstakes' Rules

Who Can Enter

1. Entrants must be legal Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware residents living within the FOX 29 Designated Market Area (as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc.) who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the methods of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station WTXF FOX 29, FOX Broadcasting Company, and Citadel Credit Union (collectively, "Sponsor"), their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How To Enter

3. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS GIVEAWAY.

4. Only one entry per e-mail address per hour. The giveaway begins at 10:00 p.m. local time on September 11, 2022, and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. local time on September 20, 2022 (the "Giveaway Period").

5. To enter, watch FOX 29’s "The Ten O’clock News" between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on one or more weekdays during the Giveaway Period and look for the daily code word that will be announced at least once in a commercial pod during the hour. Then go to www.fox29.com/contests and click on the link to FOX 29’s "Monarch Flyaway Sweepstakes." Follow all instructions to complete the online entry including entering the correct daily code word. The code word will change every day during the Giveaway Period and each code word is valid for entry until 11:59 p.m. local time the day it is broadcast. If for any reason Sponsor does not broadcast the code word on one or more days during the Giveaway Period, that code word will be posted on the FOX 29 Contest Page, www.fox29.com/contests.

6. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of WTXF FOX 29’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

7. One winner will be selected by random drawing from among valid entries on or about September 21, 2022.

The Prize(s)

8. The winner will receive a 3-day/2-night trip for winner and one (1) guest to Austin, Texas (the "Trip"). The Trip will include roundtrip coach airfare for winner and guest to Austin, Texas from the major airport nearest winner’s residence; two (2) nights hotel accommodations in Austin, Texas to be selected by Sponsor (one standard room, double occupancy, room and tax only); Two Hundred Fifty Dollars ($250.00) to purchase two (2) tickets to a local live event and ground transportation to/from the major airport nearest the greater Austin, Texas area and the hotel. All persons traveling on the Trip must be 18 years of age or over, unless travelers under 18 are accompanied by at least one adult who is the parent or legal guardian of each minor. The winner is responsible for all travel-related expenses not expressly stated in the prize description, including, without limitation, meals, beverages, gratuities, ground transportation, taxes and surcharges. The winner may be required to submit a credit card to the hotel at the time of check-in to cover incidentals. Approximate retail value of each prize is $2,500. The prize is provided by FOX Broadcasting Company.

9. The winner will be notified by phone on or about September 21, 2022. The winner must respond to prize notification within 1 day, and the winner will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. If a winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner by random drawing if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits.

10. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner(s). The winner(s) cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

11. The winner(s) is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

12. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize in a giveaway sponsored by WTXF FOX 29 within any 12-month period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered. A winner who does not return the Certification of Eligibility and Release in time is still treated as a winner for purposes of this rule and therefore will be ineligible to win another giveaway for 12 months.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

13. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

14. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

15. These giveaway rules are available at www.fox29.com/contests, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WTXF, FOX 29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, through March 7, 2022.

16. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: WTXF, FOX 29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

17. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

18. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at www.fox29.com.