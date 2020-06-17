Fran Dunphy named acting director of athletics at Temple University

article

Former Temple University Men’s Basketball Coach Fran Dunphy will be taking on a new role starting July 1st as the acting director of athletics. The announcement was made by Temple University President Richard M. Englert Tuesday afternoon.

Dunphy led the Owls for 13 seasons before retiring as the head coach after the 2018-2019 season. He is the all-time winningest coach in Philadelphia Big 5 history and has lead the men’s basketball team to 10 postseason appearances, including eight NCAA tournaments.

In a statement released Tuesday, Englert said, “Although this is a new role for Fran Dunphy, the truth is that he’s been a leader at Temple, in Philadelphia and in the nation for decades. From the court to the classroom, to his advocacy and philanthropic efforts, Fran has time and again proven his dedication to our university and our city, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact he will undoubtedly make as acting director of athletics.”

Dunphy succeeds former Director of Athletics Patrick Kraft, who will leave Temple for a position at Boston College.

