Tesla driver sought after hitting police car, another vehicle in West Philadelphia

The Brief Police are searching for a driver who they say slammed into a police car and another vehicle before fleeing the scene. The officer involved in the crash was not injured. A person in the second vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital. Police have not shared a description of the suspect.



Investigators are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say struck a police car and another vehicle before leaving behind a crumpled Tesla early Monday morning in West Philadelphia.

What we know:

Police say an officer was driving a patrol car near the 4900 block of Spruce Street around 3:30 a.m. when it was struck by a blue Tesla.

The Tesla continued driving a few blocks away when police say it crashed into another car at the intersection of 50th & Walnut streets.

The driver of the Tesla fled the scene of the crash, leaving behind the crumpled Tesla slammed into the side of a building.

Police say the officer involved in the first crash was not injured, and a person in the second crash was brought to a local hospital.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared a description of the suspect.