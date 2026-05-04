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Tesla driver sought after hitting police car, another vehicle in West Philadelphia

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Published  May 4, 2026 9:30am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Police are searching for a driver who they say slammed into a police car and another vehicle before fleeing the scene.
    • The officer involved in the crash was not injured. A person in the second vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital.
    • Police have not shared a description of the suspect.

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say struck a police car and another vehicle before leaving behind a crumpled Tesla early Monday morning in West Philadelphia.

What we know:

Police say an officer was driving a patrol car near the 4900 block of Spruce Street around 3:30 a.m. when it was struck by a blue Tesla. 

The Tesla continued driving a few blocks away when police say it crashed into another car at the intersection of 50th & Walnut streets.

The driver of the Tesla fled the scene of the crash, leaving behind the crumpled Tesla slammed into the side of a building.

Police say the officer involved in the first crash was not injured, and a person in the second crash was brought to a local hospital.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared a description of the suspect.

Crime & Public SafetyPhiladelphiaNews