Tesla driver sought after hitting police car, another vehicle in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say struck a police car and another vehicle before leaving behind a crumpled Tesla early Monday morning in West Philadelphia.
What we know:
Police say an officer was driving a patrol car near the 4900 block of Spruce Street around 3:30 a.m. when it was struck by a blue Tesla.
The Tesla continued driving a few blocks away when police say it crashed into another car at the intersection of 50th & Walnut streets.
The driver of the Tesla fled the scene of the crash, leaving behind the crumpled Tesla slammed into the side of a building.
Police say the officer involved in the first crash was not injured, and a person in the second crash was brought to a local hospital.
What we don't know:
Police have not shared a description of the suspect.