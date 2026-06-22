France vs Iraq preview: Mbappé brings record chase to Philadelphia Stadium

article

The Brief France faces Iraq on Monday at Philadelphia Stadium in its second Group I match. Kylian Mbappé enters the match with two goals in this World Cup and 14 overall in his World Cup career. Severe thunderstorms could impact the 5 p.m. kickoff, with FOX 29 Weather Authority forecasting a 65% chance of a storm.



France and Iraq meet Monday at Philadelphia Stadium in a Group I World Cup match that brings one of the tournament favorites — and one of soccer’s biggest record chases — to South Philadelphia.

France vs Iraq: About the match

France faces Iraq on Monday, June 22, at 5 p.m. ET at Philadelphia Stadium.

The match will air on FOX.

It is the second Group I match for both teams. France opened its World Cup with a 3-1 win over Senegal, while Iraq began with a 4-1 loss to Norway.

The matchup is also the first-ever meeting between France and Iraq on the senior international stage.

Weather could be a factor

Weather could also play a role around kickoff.

FOX 29 Weather Authority says scattered severe thunderstorms are expected to move into the Philadelphia area late Monday afternoon, with heavy downpours, thunder, lightning and potentially damaging winds possible.

There is currently a 65% chance of a storm when France and Iraq kick off at Philadelphia Stadium at 5 p.m.

If lightning is detected within eight miles of the stadium, the match will pause for 30 minutes and fans will be escorted to safe areas.

Mbappé’s record chase

Kylian Mbappé enters the match as the biggest storyline.

Mbappé scored twice in France’s opening win over Senegal, giving him two goals in the 2026 World Cup and 14 goals overall in his World Cup career.

That puts him within reach of the top of the all-time men’s World Cup scoring list.

Miroslav Klose and Lionel Messi are tied at 16 goals, with Brazil’s Ronaldo at 15. Mbappé is tied with Gerd Müller at 14 and is pushing toward a record that could realistically fall during this tournament.

Mbappé’s second goal against Senegal also made him France’s all-time leading scorer.

BERLIN - JUNE 30: Miroslav Klose of Germany celebrates scoring an equalising goal during the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Quarter-final match between Germany and Argentina played at the Olympic Stadium on June 30, 2006 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sh Expand

What France brings

France entered the tournament as one of the favorites, and its opening match showed why.

After a slow first half against Senegal, France took control after the break. Mbappé opened the scoring in the 65th minute, and France eventually pulled away for a 3-1 win.

FOX Sports noted that a tactical shift moving Michael Olise into the middle helped change the match.

Against Iraq, France will be expected to control possession, create chances and put pressure on an Iraq defense that struggled in its opener.

What Iraq needs

Iraq is looking for a response after losing 4-1 to Norway.

Iraq did score in that match, marking its second-ever World Cup goal, but the team struggled to keep Norway from generating chances in dangerous areas.

Against France, Iraq will likely need to defend deep, limit mistakes and take advantage of any chances it gets in transition.

That will be a difficult assignment against a French attack led by Mbappé and supported by one of the deepest squads in the tournament.

France vs Iraq: Odds and prediction

France is a heavy favorite.

According to FOX Sports, France was listed at -1500 on the moneyline, while Iraq was +3500 and a draw was +1100.

FOX Sports wagering analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica picked France -2.5, citing France’s second-half improvement against Senegal and Iraq’s defensive issues against Norway.

What's next:

After Monday’s match in Philadelphia, France closes group play against Norway on June 26 at Boston Stadium.

Iraq will face Senegal on June 26 in its final Group I match.