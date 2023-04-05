Free cheesesteaks: Pat's and Geno's giving away 1,791 cheesesteaks in honor of free speech

What's better than a cheesesteak to cure that mid-week slump? A free one, of course!

One of Philadelphia's greatest rivalries, Pat's and Geno's, are teaming up with Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression to give away 1,791 free cheesesteaks on Wednesday.

The "Free Cheesesteaks for Free Speech" event is in celebration of the 1791 ratification of the First Amendment, which guaranteed free speech.

It kicks off at 11 a.m. at both iconic cheesesteak spots, and will last until supplies run out!