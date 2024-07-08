Free pool admission for all residents in Pennsylvania city amid dangerous heat

Need some relief from this intense heat? One Pennsylvania city has the answer for its residents!

Allentown is offering free pool admission to all residents and season pass holders as a heat wave grips the entire Delaware Valley this week.

Officials say all city pools will be open at no cost Monday and Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. as capacity allows:

Cedar Beach Pool at 101 North Ott Street

Irving Pool at 731 North Irving Street

Mack Pool at 1901 Mack Boulevard

Address verification will be required to enter.

Spray parks are also open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at no cost:

Bucky Boyle Park at 10 Pump Place

Old Fairgrounds at 5th Street between Gordon and Liberty streets

Valania Park at 531 Union Street

In addition, Allentown Fire Department is operating a water curtain from 11 a.m. to 3 o.m. Monday and Tuesday:

Roosevelt Park at 271 Camp Street

Jordan Park at 1001 North 6th Street

Union Terrace on the soccer fields across from UT Elementary

"We will continue monitoring the weather for the rest of the week," Allentown officials said as they urged residents to stay hydrated and check on relatives and neighbors during the extreme heat.