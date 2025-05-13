Philly District Attorney Larry Krasner ready for another term ahead Democratic primary election

The Brief Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Pat Dugan, the former President Judge of Philadelphia Municipal Court, will go head-to-head during the Democratic primary election for Philly's DA on May 20. Krasner spoke exclusively with FOX 29's Jeff Cole to discuss his plans for the city if re-elected.



District Attorney Larry Krasner is seeking a third term in a time of falling homicides in Philadelphia.

FOX 29's Jeff Cole spoke with the candidates for DA in advance of next Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

What they're saying:

When asked why he wants another term in office, Krasner said he wants to "take this city from having a reputation as a chronically violent city, which it has been, to having it known as a consistently safe city- -that’s possible."

Krasner sees the drop in murders in Philadelphia as a sign his work, and the work of the police and others, are making the city safer.

Criticized as being "soft on crime" as a "progressive prosecutor", he’s sticking to his views as he seeks a third term.

Krasner was asked if the falling homicide numbers are due to his view of law enforcement.

"Eight years later, some of this improvement is related to our view. We should not be one of the most incarcerated and violent countries that the system was failing," he responded.

Krasner, seeking re-election as Philadelphia District Attorney in the Democratic primary on May 20 against challenger Pat Dugan, argues Philadelphia is on the right path.

"We are not going to end crime. That’s not realistic. What is realistic, is when you’re on a path of the lowest murder rate in 50 years, that means you’re doing something right and you need to push harder," he said.

Krasner said the flow of guns in Philadelphia remains a serious concern but not a barrier to a safer city.

He was asked if Philadelphia can be a consistently safe with the flow of guns in this city.

"We can be as safe as that flow of guns allows," He added, "I’m a realist. We’re going to do all we can with the limits we have, and hope people hear the truth."

The other side:

Cole spoke exclusively with candidate Pat Dugan on Monday.

Dugan believes his experience as an airborne infantryman and as an army judge advocate gives him unique experience to lead the DA’s office at a time, he claims strong leadership is missing.

