Front Steps Project celebrates family time with photographs

Photographer Stephanie Detore snaps photos of a Williamstown family on their front porch from several feet away, keeping a social distance.

“Anything I can do to help families get out and be happy about going out and being with family,” said Detore.

The Front Steps Project is being carried out by local photographers across our area and across the country, whose studios were forced to close because of COVID-19. Detore’s studio in Toms River is no exception.

“It’s been shut down and people want to come in for pictures and I can’t help them," she explained.

Now, she is taking her camera on the road and her phone has been ringing off the hook.

“It literally goes off every single day, I wanna say I book 20-30 shoots a day," Detore said.

The Front Steps Project is all about celebrating family time. A gift for those who are trying to look on the bright side of being stuck together during the quarantine.

“You have that freedom to go outside to take beautiful pictures, to be with family outside, instead of all in one room,” said Detore.

“I was excited because we had never taken a photo with all the puppies,” said Cindy Pawlyzyn. Her family posed for Detore outside their home in Burlington County.

“It’s a great way to practice social distancing while still being connected with your family. Like me I have a lot of family that's far and friends that are far, so they were really happy to see our family photos. Just trying to spread the love!”

