Woman fatally shot inside North Philadelphia home

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The Brief Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot inside a North Philadelphia home on Sunday afternoon. Officers responded at 1:13 p.m. to a residence on the 2300 block of N. Cleveland Street after reports of gunfire and found a woman inside suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:49 p.m.



Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot inside a North Philadelphia home on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

According to authorities, officers responded at 1:13 p.m. to a residence on the 2300 block of N. Cleveland Street after reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found the woman inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:49 p.m., police said.

What we don't know:

The residence has been secured as investigators continue to process the scene and gather evidence. At this time, no arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered.

What you can do:

Philadelphia police are urging anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the Homicide Unit as the investigation remains ongoing.