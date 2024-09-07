Expand / Collapse search

Fundraiser held for delivery carjacked, shot on the job in Port Richmond

Published  September 7, 2024 11:28pm EDT
Philadelphia
Fundraiser held for delivery carjacked, shot on the job

A fundraiser was held for a delivery driver who is still recovering after he was carjacked and shot in 2023 while on the job.

PORT RICHMOND - A fundraiser was held Saturday for a delivery driver who is still recovering after he was carjacked and shot in 2023 while on the job.

A raffle brought family and friends together in Port Richmond, all in support of long-time delivery driver, Tom Allen.

Allen was working the night of November 5th when he was shot three times on Salmon Street. The suspects then took off in his Jeep.

Since then, those close to Allen say the road to recovery has been a long one.

"So, he’s been struggling with medical bills and, you know, medical bills are piling up. So, we threw a benefit. His family we helped, as well. We’re trying to raise money to offset some of the medical costs," employer Joe Yoa explained.

All proceeds from the benefit are going directly to assist Allen and his family as they navigate his new life circumstances.