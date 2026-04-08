Funeral arrangements announced for 2 Berks County firefighters killed in crash

The Brief A joint funeral for two Berks County firefighters killed in a head-on crash will be held on Saturday. The services for Chief Jeffory L. Buck and Assistant Chief Robert R. Shick Jr. will be held at Fleetwood High School's auditorium starting at 11 a.m. Alexander Rivera, the driver of the Toyota Camry accused of striking the firefighter's vehicle, was arrested shortly after the deadly crash and has been charged with several crimes.



Funeral arrangements have been announced for two Berks County firefighters who were killed in a head-on crash with an accused impaired driver during the search for a missing woman last weekend.

What we know:

A joint funeral service for Chief Jeffory L. Buck and Assistant Chief Robert R. Shick Jr. will be held on Saturday at the Fleetwood High School auditorium starting at 11 a.m.

"Relatives, friends and first responders" were invited to attend joint viewings for the fallen fire chiefs on Friday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., also held in the Fleetwood High School auditorium.

The final disposition for both firefighters will be held privately.

What you can do:

Family members have requested that contributions be made in Robert Shick Jr's name to Walnuttown Fire Company, or the Robert R. Shick Memorial Fund. Contributions will also be accepted at any Fleetwood Bank location.

Featured article

The backstory:

Chief Jeffory L. Buck and Assistant Chief Robert R. Shick Jr. were killed when a side-by-side vehicle they were riding in while searching for a missing 60-year-old woman was struck head-on by a driver in the shoulder of the Route 22 in Richmond Township.

Alexander Rivera, the driver of the Toyota Camry accused of striking the firefighter's vehicle, was arrested after police say he fled the scene of the crash. Rivera, 26, allegedly told police he fell asleep behind the wheel and admitted to using marijuana before the crash.

An affidavit says Rivera, from the Bronx, claimed responsibility for drug paraphernalia found inside his car, and he did not have a license at the time of the crash. Rivera, according to court documents, was also found to have an active warrant.

He faces several charges, including homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death, DUI, and driving without a license.