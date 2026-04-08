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Funeral arrangements announced for 2 Berks County firefighters killed in crash

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Published  April 8, 2026 6:48am EDT
Berks County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
What we know about 2 Walnuttown firefighters killed in Berks crash

What we know about 2 Walnuttown firefighters killed in Berks crash

Two Walnuttown firefighters, Chief Jeffory Buck and Assistant Chief Robert Shick, were killed in a crash while assisting in a missing persons search, and the driver involved is now facing charges.

The Brief

    • A joint funeral for two Berks County firefighters killed in a head-on crash will be held on Saturday.
    • The services for Chief Jeffory L. Buck and Assistant Chief Robert R. Shick Jr. will be held at Fleetwood High School's auditorium starting at 11 a.m.
    • Alexander Rivera, the driver of the Toyota Camry accused of striking the firefighter's vehicle, was arrested shortly after the deadly crash and has been charged with several crimes.

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Funeral arrangements have been announced for two Berks County firefighters who were killed in a head-on crash with an accused impaired driver during the search for a missing woman last weekend.

What we know:

A joint funeral service for Chief Jeffory L. Buck and Assistant Chief Robert R. Shick Jr. will be held on Saturday at the Fleetwood High School auditorium starting at 11 a.m.

"Relatives, friends and first responders" were invited to attend joint viewings for the fallen fire chiefs on Friday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., also held in the Fleetwood High School auditorium. 

The final disposition for both firefighters will be held privately. 

Berks County DA announces charges in death of Berks County firefighters

Berks County DA announces charges in death of Berks County firefighters

26-year-old Alexander Sepulveda Rivera has been charged in the death of two Berks County Firefighters. Authorities say Rivera was driving under the influence on Route 222 in Richmond Township, Berks County, when he crashed into a utility terrain vehicle that was driving on the shoulder.

What you can do:

Family members have requested that contributions be made in Robert Shick Jr's name to Walnuttown Fire Company, or the Robert R. Shick Memorial Fund. Contributions will also be accepted at any Fleetwood Bank location.

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'The community lost two amazing chiefs': Walnuttown firefighters killed in Route 222 crash
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'The community lost two amazing chiefs': Walnuttown firefighters killed in Route 222 crash

Two Walnuttown firefighters, Chief Jeffory Buck and Assistant Chief Robert Shick, were killed in a crash while assisting in a missing persons search, and the driver involved is now facing charges.

The backstory:

Chief Jeffory L. Buck and Assistant Chief Robert R. Shick Jr. were killed when a side-by-side vehicle they were riding in while searching for a missing 60-year-old woman was struck head-on by a driver in the shoulder of the Route 22 in Richmond Township. 

Alexander Rivera, the driver of the Toyota Camry accused of striking the firefighter's vehicle, was arrested after police say he fled the scene of the crash. Rivera, 26, allegedly told police he fell asleep behind the wheel and admitted to using marijuana before the crash.

An affidavit says Rivera, from the Bronx, claimed responsibility for drug paraphernalia found inside his car, and he did not have a license at the time of the crash. Rivera, according to court documents, was also found to have an active warrant.

He faces several charges, including homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death, DUI, and driving without a license.

Berks CountyNews