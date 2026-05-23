Memorial Day weekend shootings: 2 killed, 8 more injured in Philadelphia

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The Brief Memorial Day weekend kicked off with three shootings across Philadelphia, two of them deadly. The three shootings unfolded over the course of about three hours. No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.



A violent start to the holiday weekend as three overnight shootings across Philadelphia left two people dead and eight others injured.

What we know:

The first shooting happened at the intersection of Ditman Street and Sanger Street just after 11 p.m. Friday. Both a 15-year-old boy and 35-year-old man were shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A quintuple shooting unfolded just hours later on the 1000 block of Green Street around 1 a.m. Saturday. A 21-year-old man was killed, and four other victims were treated at a local hospital in stable condition. Two of the victims were 17 and 18-year-old girls.

About an hour later, a deadly triple shooting broke out on the 5100 block of Bible Way around 2:20 a.m. Three men were rushed to a local hospital; one succumbed to his injuries.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings, and the motives are still unknown. Police have yet to release any possible suspect descriptions.