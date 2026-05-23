Memorial Day weekend shootings: 2 killed, 8 more injured in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A violent start to the holiday weekend as three overnight shootings across Philadelphia left two people dead and eight others injured.
What we know:
The first shooting happened at the intersection of Ditman Street and Sanger Street just after 11 p.m. Friday. Both a 15-year-old boy and 35-year-old man were shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
A quintuple shooting unfolded just hours later on the 1000 block of Green Street around 1 a.m. Saturday. A 21-year-old man was killed, and four other victims were treated at a local hospital in stable condition. Two of the victims were 17 and 18-year-old girls.
About an hour later, a deadly triple shooting broke out on the 5100 block of Bible Way around 2:20 a.m. Three men were rushed to a local hospital; one succumbed to his injuries.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been made in any of the shootings, and the motives are still unknown. Police have yet to release any possible suspect descriptions.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.