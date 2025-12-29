Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 AM EST until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County
2
Wind Advisory
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Carbon County, Eastern Montgomery County, Upper Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Lehigh County, Monroe County, Western Montgomery County, Berks County, Western Chester County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Camden County, Northwestern Burlington County, Mercer County, Gloucester County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Hunterdon County, Coastal Ocean County, Somerset County, Salem County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Ocean County, Warren County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County, New Castle County

Funeral arrangements announced for Delaware trooper killed in DMV shooting

By
Published  December 29, 2025 8:57am EST
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Funeral arrangements announced for Delaware trooper killed in DMV shooting

Funeral arrangements announced for Delaware trooper killed in DMV shooting

Delaware State Police Trooper Matthew Snook will be laid to rest during a memorial service and private burial next Monday.

The Brief

    • Cpl. Matthew Snook will be laid to rest on Jan. 5, Delaware State Police announced over the weekend.
    • Snook, a husband and father to a 1-year-old, was shot and killed while working an overtime shift at the DMV.
    • The suspected shooter, 44-year-old Rahman Rose, was killed during an exchange of gunfire with State Police.

WILMINGTON - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Delaware State Police Corporal who was killed in an ambush shooting at a DMV the day before Christmas Eve.

The backstory:

Cpl. Matthew Snook was working an overtime shift at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Wilmington on Dec. 23 when he was shot and killed.

Police say 44-year-old Rahman Rose walked up to the reception desk and shot Cpl. Snook, who then pushed an employee out of the way before being shot again.

Featured

Delaware State trooper killed in DMV shooting identified
article

Delaware State trooper killed in DMV shooting identified

Corporal Grade One Matthew "Ty" Snook was a 10-year veteran of the department. He is survived by his wife and their one-year-old daughter.

Then, police said Rose let the other customers in the DMV leave the building and waited inside for more officers. As the other officers arrived, the Delaware State Police said, Rose started shooting at them. That's when a New Castle County Police officer shot Rose through the window of the DMV.

Both Snook and Rose were taken to local hospitals, where they both died. One other trooper suffered a minor, non-gunshot-related injury. One woman was also hospitalized for a minor injury.

What we know:

Services to "honor the life and sacrifice of Cpl. Snook" will be held on Monday, Jan. 5 at the University of Delaware's Bob Carpenter Center, State Police said.

A public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service and a private burial.

Delaware trooper killed at Wilmington DMV remembered as hero

Delaware trooper killed at Wilmington DMV remembered as hero

Delaware State Police mourn the loss of Corporal Matthew "Ty" Snook, killed at the DMV in Wilmington. Corporal Snook was a 10-year veteran, leaving behind a wife and a one-year-old daughter.

Delaware State trooper remembered as a hero

What they're saying:

Delaware State Police called Snook "a respected colleague, a trusted partner, and a beloved member of both the Delaware State Police and the community he served."

In an online fundraising campaign for Snook's family, the Delaware State Troopers Association called Snook "a loving husband, devoted father and a deeply cherished friend."

"Those who knew him remember his steady presence, his kindness, and his unwavering commitment to the people he loved," the organization wrote, adding that "as a Trooper, Ty served the people of Delaware with courage, integrity and selflessness."

Crime & Public SafetyNew Castle CountyNews