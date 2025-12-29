Funeral arrangements announced for Delaware trooper killed in DMV shooting

The Brief Cpl. Matthew Snook will be laid to rest on Jan. 5, Delaware State Police announced over the weekend. Snook, a husband and father to a 1-year-old, was shot and killed while working an overtime shift at the DMV. The suspected shooter, 44-year-old Rahman Rose, was killed during an exchange of gunfire with State Police.



Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Delaware State Police Corporal who was killed in an ambush shooting at a DMV the day before Christmas Eve.

The backstory:

Cpl. Matthew Snook was working an overtime shift at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Wilmington on Dec. 23 when he was shot and killed.

Police say 44-year-old Rahman Rose walked up to the reception desk and shot Cpl. Snook, who then pushed an employee out of the way before being shot again.

Featured article

Then, police said Rose let the other customers in the DMV leave the building and waited inside for more officers. As the other officers arrived, the Delaware State Police said, Rose started shooting at them. That's when a New Castle County Police officer shot Rose through the window of the DMV.

Both Snook and Rose were taken to local hospitals, where they both died. One other trooper suffered a minor, non-gunshot-related injury. One woman was also hospitalized for a minor injury.

What we know:

Services to "honor the life and sacrifice of Cpl. Snook" will be held on Monday, Jan. 5 at the University of Delaware's Bob Carpenter Center, State Police said.

A public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service and a private burial.

Delaware State trooper remembered as a hero

What they're saying:

Delaware State Police called Snook "a respected colleague, a trusted partner, and a beloved member of both the Delaware State Police and the community he served."

In an online fundraising campaign for Snook's family, the Delaware State Troopers Association called Snook "a loving husband, devoted father and a deeply cherished friend."

"Those who knew him remember his steady presence, his kindness, and his unwavering commitment to the people he loved," the organization wrote, adding that "as a Trooper, Ty served the people of Delaware with courage, integrity and selflessness."