Funeral arrangements for late acting Temple University president JoAnne A. Epps announced

Temple University has released funeral detail to celebrate the life of late acting president JoAnne A. Epps alongside her family and the Temple community:

Viewing for the community: 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 28; and 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, September 29

Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Friday, September 29

All three events will take place at the Liacouras Center. Complimentary parking will be offered in the Liacouras Center Garage and 15th Street Lot.

Epps died Tuesday, September, 19 shortly after becoming ill on stage during a memorial service, officials said, describing her loss as a gut punch and struggling through emotion as they recalled her nearly four decades of service.

As Epps was attending a memorial service at the university for Charles L. Blockson, a curator of a collection of African American artifacts, she suffered what a doctor speaking at a news conference described as a "sudden episode."

Epps was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, the university said. She was 72.

Following her death, a huge crowd gathered at Temple University’s Bell Tower for a vigil to honor and remember her life and legacy.